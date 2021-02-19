Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea to be heard in Jharkhand HC

The Jharkhand High Court to hear the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding the fodder scam case.

The fodder scam case is related with the fraudulent withdrawals done by Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was the chief minister of Bihar. The fraudulent withdrawal amounted to Rs 33.67 crore and was taken from the Chaibasa treasury. Yadav had been in prison since December 2017. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Jharkhand HC had deferred the hearing to February 19 hearing on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister. Party MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief’s elder son MLA Tej Pratap Yadav sent 50,000 postcard letters to President Ram Nath Kovind as a request to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail.

As per the advice of State Medical Board, Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu’s physician said that Yadav’s kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity. This has put his health at risk.