Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus infection

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was confirmed by the minister.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest. I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again,” Rajesh Tope said in a post shared on his social media handle.

Earlier, Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I have tested Covid positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference”, tweeted patil.

Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.