Junior Chiru released the trailer of his father’s last movie

The untimely demise of actress Meghna Raj’s husband and Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has saddened the fans. Meghna was three months pregnant when Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack. Then everyone was waiting to see Meghana’s baby. It was only recently that Meghna introduced her baby’s face to fans for the first time.

Junior Chiru, nicknamed Chintu, has just released the trailer for his father’s last film Rajamarthanda.

The film is directed by K Ram Narayan. He also wrote the script for the film. Arjun Janya is the music director. Meghana Raj took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Jr Chiru along with the Rajamarthanda team. She revealed that the trailer will be launched by her baby boy tomorrow at 7 am. Meghana wrote, “All for his father! Appa’s angel #Rajamaarthanda trailer will be launched tmrw by my baby boy (sic).”