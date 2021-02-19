Just 7 steps to do beauty parlour facial at home. Try this

Does your facial skin look dull and dry? Do breakouts and blackheads frequently irritate your skin? If such skin problems occur, it certainly means that some additional skincare solutions are needed. The best way to achieve a radiant, smooth and flawless complexion is to do a facial on the face. But no one wants to do this at home except in beauty parlors. Of course, if you know exactly how to do a facial at home, you can do it with confidence.



STEP 1 – Cleansing

The first and most important step in doing a facial is to cleanse the face. This step is essential to remove dirt, excess oil, impurities, dead skin, and makeup from the skin. Natural ingredients such as olive oil or coconut oil can be chosen for this. Massage it in a circular motion for three to five minutes to cleanse the skin. Then rinse well with lukewarm water. The cleansing method should be done very gently on your skin.

STEP 2 – Exfoliation

The exfoliating phase in the skin helps to remove dead cells. And this action opens the closed pores. You can use any exfoliating ingredient, like Multani Mitti, Sugar for this. Apply these on your face and massage your face with your fingers. Massage mainly on the skin around the nose and chin. Special care should be taken not to do this on the skin around the eyes. Then wash your face with water.

STEP 3 – Steaming

Steaming is an important step in doing facials. Blackheads and whiteheads can be easily removed only if the face is well steamed. Steaming on your face helps to open the pores and helps the benefits of the ingredients used to be better absorbed. Boil water in a bowl and steam it on the face for five to 10 minutes.

STEP 4 – Remove blackheads and whiteheads

Face masks rejuvenate the skin and make it radiant and visible. This is one of the activities that give your face a healthy glow by removing the impurities from the skin. You can make a face mask with yogurt, honey, aloe vera, and Aloe vera. You can apply it to your face and keep it for 20 minutes. It is also a good idea to place two cucumber slices above your eyes. Gently massage the face for five minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Consider oily or dry face masks depending on the type of skin.

STEP 6 – Use toner

Applying a toner on the skin after a face mask helps to brighten the skin and close the pores. You can use store-bought toner as needed. Or you can be made a toner at home. Add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and a tablespoon of water and mix well. Dip one cotton ball into toner and use it on your face.

STEP 7 – Moisturize

The final step in the facial is to moisturize the skin. It helps to provide the required amount of moisture to the skin. Apply the moisturizer gently on the face and neck and allow it to absorb into the skin. You can use aloe vera or a cucumber paste for this. If you buy and use from outside, use a non-alcoholic moisturizer.