Privacy Policy appears in-app banner; Whatsapp with new tactic

After putting status of its own in statusbar, WhatsApp has now come up with new tactic to convince people. The privacy policy will now appear in a new in-app banner to inform you about its terms of service.Whereas the stance will remain the same.

WhatsApp says in a blogpost that it has “reflected” on how it could have conveyed its privacy policy better to its users, which hints that it is sticking to its stance on privacy policy. “We previously encountered a great deal of misinformation about this update and we continue to work hard to clear up any confusion. As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them,” reads WhatsApp’s new blog post on the matter.

Meanwhile the app has not done anything with regard to data collection conerns. There is no way to opt out of data collection on the app. If you want to continue using WhatsApp, you will have to abide by its terms of service within the new deadline of May 15.

“Every day millions of people start a WhatsApp chat with a business because it’s easier to do so than placing a phone call or exchanging emails. We charge businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp – not people. Some shopping features involve Facebook so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps. We display more information directly in WhatsApp so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not,” says the new post.