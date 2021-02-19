Priyanka Chopra’s book enters New York Times bestseller list

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recently released memoir ‘Unfinished’ enters the best-seller list of The New York Times. The White Tiger actor shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book Unfinished in the Instagram. Many celebrities including Neena Gupta congratulated her for the memoir.

Along with the video, she penned down a few lines to her fans. “Soooo this happened…in less than a week… The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful,” wrote Priyanka.

She was last seen in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani . The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka is now busy with her upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse.