The number of people receiving the Covid vaccine in the country has reached one crore….

New Delhi: Covid vaccination is in progress in the country. On Thursday, 3,17,190 people in the priority category received the vaccine. With this, the total number of people vaccinated in the country has crossed 98 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

The ministry has released figures for the last 34 days. So far, 98,46,523 people have been vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health. So far 2,10,809 sessions have been organized for vaccination. 4,64,932 health workers have already received the second dose of the vaccine. The first dose of the vaccine was newly administered by 62,34,635 health workers. In addition to health workers, 31,46,956 people in the priority category received the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine will be available on February 2, with the exception of health workers. Of those who received the vaccine on Thursday, 2,21,425 were given the first dose of the vaccine and 95,765 were given the second dose of the vaccine. 10,159 sessions were organized.