Traders call ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 26

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had called for a Bharat Trade Bandh on February 26. The Bharat bandh was called for protesting against the the goods and services tax (GST). The CAIT claimed that all

commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 . The CAIT has also claimed the support of All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) which will carry out a ‘chakka jam’ on the same day.

CAIT said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to review of the GST system and its tax slabs to simplify and rationalise it for easier compliance by traders.

“All commercial markets across the country will remain closed and protest dharnas will be organised in different cities of all states,” CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said. He also claimed that over 40,000 traders’ associations across the country will support the Bandh.