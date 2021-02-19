Women in Jind takes lead for Rail roko; trains at seven places halted

Amidst the men agitators, here in Haryana’s Khap panchyat women takes lead. Women in Khap actively took part in four-hour ‘rail roko’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The participation of women was impressive in Jind district. And in Jind alone, the movement of trains at seven places were halted.

Apart from Jind, 45 other places including Sonipat, Sirsa and Fatehabad were most hit. While police were deployed near the protest sites, the agitation remained peaceful as the railways had already rescheduled the timings of the trains. At village Barsola of Jind, more than 1,000 women from neighbouring villages reached the railway tracks to join their male counterparts.

In the protest led by Krishna Devi, a 70-year-old woman, women squatted on the Jind-Delhi railway line from 12 noon to 4 pm. The women reached the venue in tractor-trolleys raising slogans. “Women are joining men at every front. We will keep participating in the agitation till the three laws are repealed. The khap panchayats that earlier used to keep women at the back row, now want them to take the front seat. With this agitation, the women too will get freedom (from certain customs) like the purdah system,” said Sikkim Nain, president of BKU’s women wing in Jind.