10 million vaccine doses; Inoculation in India at the second-fastest pace

India becomes the second-fastest vaccine deliverer in the world with providing more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

India began inoculating the public on January 16 and was administering doses at the fastest pace for weeks. “India has administered over 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its health workers and frontline workers. It has been done in 34 days, which is the second fastest in the whole world,” said union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Over 75% of all the healthcare workers who had been registered on the government’s Co-WIN portal from twelve states and union territories have vaccinated. Topping the list is Bihar with 84.7% coverage, followed by Tripura with 82.9%, and Odisha with 81.8%. The purpose of the vaccination drive is to immunise 10 million healthcare workers, 20 million frontline workers, 260 million people above the age of 50, and 10 million people with severe co-morbidities.

As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered till now. And one thing to be noted is that all those health workers who signed to take up the vaccine have not taken it. This have prompted the government to renew appeals for them to come forward. “Both the vaccines are safe and immunogenic. There have been no serious or sever acute events following immunisation in the whole country. No death has been attributed to the vaccination. I would like to appeal to the medical professionals to get the vaccine,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan.