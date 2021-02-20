AAP backs farmers’ protest; calls union leaders for dialogue at Vidhan Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invites kisan netas for a dialogue at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Farm laws and other issues related to the farmers will be taken up in the meeting. The meeting was announced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from its official Twitter account.

“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal invites farmer leaders for dialogue in Delhi Vidhan Sabha tomorrow. AAP stands with our farmers,” AAP said in a tweet. Since the protest began, Kejriwal has been a critic of the three farm laws. He said that the party will extend support to peaceful agitation by farmers. He had also condemned the violence that took place in the national capital on January 26. He was noted for leading peaceful agitations. He earlier said that the violence will not lead to the end of the farmers’ movement instead the issues will remain.

Whereas the farmers are planning to intensify their agitations in the days to come. After the Rail Roko Andolan, Kisan leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers may hold a rally in Kolkata to take the farmers protests to poll-bound West Bengal. Some other kisan leaders have also hinted that they will hold bigger protests on February 26, to mark the completion of three months of the farmer protest.