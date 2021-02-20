An emirate in UAE announces new rules

An emirate in UAE has announced new stricter safety protocols. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced the new rules. The announcement comes after several hiking and trekking-related accidents were reported in the mountainous regions of RAK.

As per the new rules, all companies, tour operators, or individuals will have to obtain a permit to conduct treks or mountain sports events. Violators will have to pay a penalty of Dh10,000.

The authority has issued some guidelines for trekkers. The authority has urged all trekkers to plan their route and to stay on the official trails and do not hike alone. Also all trekkers must check the weather and carry a first-aid kit. They must also wear appropriate boots, hats, clothing, use special hiking equipment and sufficient sunscreen.