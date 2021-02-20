‘Bubbe, don’t forget to buy the jelly” Here’s the tale of anti-nazi jam told by nanny

Adolf Hitler and his ‘Nazi’ party are widely known for their atrocities that they created. The torture he inflicted on the Jewish community is a part of world history. Till date the scores of Jews can never forget all the pain they had to endure under Hitler’s wrath during the Second World War.

A few people came as to save the jews even daring to sacrifice their lives. One among them has came into light after ages. A popular French preserves brand ‘Bonne Maman’ caught the netizens’ attention being an ‘anti-Nazi’ jam.

You may wonder on how this came to light? Well, it all happened when a professor from St. John’s University School of Law named Michael Perino came across an elderly woman and helped her procure the jam that was kept in the back shelf as she was not able to reach it. Netizens caught the story on his tweet. After he helped her, she thanked him and asked, “Do you know why I buy this brand?” To which, he answered because the jam tasted good. However, her reply was something historic.

She recollected how the family that apparently this particular jam company hid her family in Paris. And as to show her gratitude to the date, she buys this particular brand. “And whenever I go to the store, my grandkids remind me, ‘Bubbe, don’t forget to buy the jelly” she said.

The holocaust survivor’s testimony spread stirred up the internet. Perino called it the ‘best reason I ever heard to buy any company’s product.