COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed 4650 Covid-19 cases in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 602, Ernakulam 564, Malappuram 529, Thrissur 503, Kollam 444, Alappuzha 382, ??Thiruvananthapuram 328, Pathanamthitta 317, Kottayam 267, Palakkad 193, Kannur 176, Wayanad 143, Kasaragod 124 and Idukki 78.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 86 people from the UK recently. Of these, 72 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

65,968 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.05%. A total of 1,09,72,895 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.