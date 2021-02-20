Israel provides free alcohol along with the COVID-19 vaccine

Tel Aviv: Israel provides free alcohol with the Covid vaccine. Their goal is to provide the vaccine to more people. The project is being developed in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Municipality and the Jenia gastropub. Since then, there have been reports of a large influx of vaccinators in Israel. The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution. “I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine because I didn’t have either the time or the ability to go to other places,” said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.

People in all countries are opposed to receiving the vaccine. But Israel is one of the countries that has received the most vaccines against coronavirus. About 43 percent of the 90 percent of the population has been vaccinated. There are several vaccine clinics operating in different parts of the country. Israel plans to ease more restrictions on businesses on Sunday and reopen hotels and gyms to those fully vaccinated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19.