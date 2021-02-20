‘oh! precious…. this means a lot’ couple receive petrol, gas cylinder and onions as gifts

Gifts are good when they can actually be used rather than to be kept inside a showcase. And here a few youngsters in Tamil Nadu decided to give their friend some useful gifts on his wedding. What will the gifts be? Any guesses?

Amid the soaring fuel prices, the couple in Tamil Nadu received a can of petrol, a gas cylinder and onions as wedding gifts. A video of the couple receiving the unusual wedding gifts has been trending on social media.

Friends can be seen presenting the newlyweds with petrol, a gas cylinder and garlands of onions in the video. And as usual, after receiving the gifts, the couple along with friends pose for the camera. Between the bride tries her best to control her laughter as she poses for photographs.

The 45-second clip has been viewed more than 2,200 times. One user said, “Haha this is cute though.” Another wrote, “Very expensive gift…” A few others commented that the guests and the couple need to be careful while handling the gifts as petrol and gas are inflammable.