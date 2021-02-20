Pamela Goswami, BJP Youth Leader held for carrying 100 gm Cocaine

100 gm of Cocaine seized from BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami. She was arrested from Bengal’s Kolkata for allegedly carrying the Cocaine. Police got the Cocaine from her purse under the seat of the car she was in.

Prabir Kumar Dey, her friend and colleague in the Yuva Morcha was also arrested. The incident took place early evening in the upscale New Alipore area. Ms Goswami and her associate were on their way to a cafe on NR Avenue when the police chased them. Both were immediately taken away by the police.

“The law will take its own course but was the cocaine put in the car by someone? The model code of conduct has still not kicked in. And the police is under state control. anything could have happened” BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya said as response to the issue.

Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said that she felt ashamed hearing the news. Ms Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted repeatedly visiting a particular cafe, sitting in the parked car and and transacting with youth who drove up to the car on motorcycles. This paved way for suspicion on drug deal. Thus the police waited for her to arrive and caught her red-handed.

Ms Goswami have worked as an air hostess, a model and TV serial actor before she joined the BJP in 2019. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.