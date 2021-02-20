PM at sixth NITI Aayog meeting; says cooperation between Centre and States very vital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the sixth meeting of the government’s think tank Niti Aayog. The meeting is being attended by many other officials including Chief Ministers, ministers and Lieutenant-Governors of states and Union Territories.

The chief agenda of the meeting consist of agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development and service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition. Another specialty of the meeting is that it is the first to be attended by the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir is participating as well.

“The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog, and other senior officials of Government of India,” the Prime Minister’s Office has said.

The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have decided not to take part in the meet as they have locked horns with the centre over farm laws.