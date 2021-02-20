Punjab CM skips PM-headed meeting of NITI Aayog after locking horns with the Centre over farm laws

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already called the NITI Aayog meeting as a ‘fruitless exercise’ and now there are suspicions that the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh may also skip the NITI Aayog meeting. The meeting will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the sixth meeting of the government-run think tank.

The state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will be attending the meeting, “The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog’s meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place,” sources close to Singh said.

West Bengal CM Banerjee criticised the NITI Aayog calling it a ‘fruitless’ exercise as it does not have any financial powers to aid the states. “Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog’s February 20 meeting,” a senior TMC leader said.

While the Punjab and West Bengal Chief Ministers are going to skip the meeting, the leaders from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir are expected to attend NITI Aayog meeting as UTs for the first time. The NITI Aayog’s governing council including union ministers, chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories meets regularly.