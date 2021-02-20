Sri Lanka again asks for India’s Covid vaccine….

New Delhi: Sri Lanka has again approached India for the Covid vaccine. Sri Lanka has again approached the country for the Covishield, the Covid vaccine. This time Sri Lanka has requested 10 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

The Pharmaceutical Corporation of Sri Lanka informed that more doses were required. The Corporation has also signed an agreement with the Pune Serum Institute for Vaccines. Recently, five lakh doses of the vaccine were given to Sri Lanka. This was followed by the demand for more vaccines.

Sri Lanka has procured five lakh doses of vaccines from India for the first phase of vaccination for health workers. Of this, 2.5 lakh doses were given. The vaccine is needed again for the rest of the front workers.