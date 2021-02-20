The government will hold discussions with the agitating PSC candidates today….

The government may hold discussions with PSC candidates who are protesting in front of the secretariat regarding PSC appointments today. The government is likely to consider the candidates’ demand for a ministerial discussion. The CPI (M) state secretariat had asked the government to meet the protesters immediately.

The CPI (M) is of the view that the strike will end if the government is convinced of the steps taken. The protesters welcomed the decision to hold talks and demanded a positive stance.

However, Shafi Parambil MLA said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the reason for the delay in the discussion with the agitating candidates. Shafi Parambil MLA said that he will attend the discussion if invited.