UAE announces Dh 250,000 fines for Covid violations

Fines up to Dh250,000 has been announced in UAE for Covid-19 violations. Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced these fines. Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has announced that schools in the emirate found violating Covid-19 safety measures will be issued fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh250,000.

“Our sincere hope is that none of these penalties will have to be exacted. We have confidence in our school and nursery communities and their desire to adhere to the regulations for the safety of all. We have to put the safety of our community first and ongoing inspections are vital to ensure parents have confidence in the safety protocols of our schools and nurseries”, said Amer Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of Adek.