Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman react to rising fuel prices

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the rising fuel prices is an issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone.

“It’s a vexatious issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone. Both Centre and State should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers…” Sitharaman said

The price of petrol has been surged by 39 paise and diesel by 37 paise on Saturday. This was the largest daily increase since oil companies started to revise rates on a daily basis in 2017. With this increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 90.58 and diesel Rs 80.97 per litre (s) in the national capital.

#WATCH: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on fuel price hike, "It's a vexatious issue in which no answer except for fall in fuel price will convince anyone. Both Centre & State should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level for consumers…" pic.twitter.com/28LGWNye7I — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focused on reducing India’s energy import dependence.