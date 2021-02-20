Unnao deaths: Poisoned because she refused to give mobile number; says 28-year-old accused

The Uttar Pradesh have arrested a 28-year-old man, Vinay in connection with the suspected poisoning of three Dalit girls in Unnao district. They said that Vinay had confessed to mixing insecticide in water to target the eldest girl, 17. He did this as she spurned his advances. The other girls who were cousins too reportedly drank the water inadvertently.

The crime happened as three of them went to the family fields to collect the fodder. The younger cousins, 13, and 16, were found dead. The 17-year-old is admitted in a hospital.

Vinay decided to poison the 17-year-old after she refused to give him her mobile number. Vinay belongs to a village near the cousins’ house. He got friendly with them during the lockdown. They used to meet in the fields. Vinay was aware of the daily routine of the girls. He timed himself to meet them.

Slowly, he fell in love with the 17-year-old and asked for her phone number. The girl spurned him. This made him angry. He pressured her initially, thinking repeated proposals will get him a yes. But instead she refused and rejected. He committed the crime in anger and used an insecticide kept at his farm, mixing it in water.

“The accused were taken into custody from an intersection nearby. One of them is Vinay alias Lambu and the other is a minor. Both are residents of the village neighbouring the girls’. Vinay’s farm is adjacent to the girls’ farm and the accused used to meet them regularly since the lockdown. After interrogation, Vinay confessed to the crime and told us the whole sequence of events” Lucknow Range Inspector General (IG) Laxmi Singh said.

Th police said that there are no evidences of assault. IG also said that as per the autopsy report, no external or internal injury was found on the girls. There were no signs of assault, and the statement given by the accused does not mention any assault on the girls either.