Viral video lets down; Mumbai Police penalises Vivek Oberoi for riding without mask and helmet

Film actor Vivek Oberoi penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police for riding a motorcycle without a helmet and mask. The official of the Santacruz traffic division issued the challan to the actor. He was penalised after he shared a video of his bike ride.

Also, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the Bollywood actor for not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride on a motorbike with his wife on Valentine’s Day. He rode the bike in a situation where the coronavirus cases are rising in Maharashtra. The city administration had warned to prosecute those who violate the mandatory mask rule.

The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station. The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) alongwith provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act. Besides these, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him for not wearing helmet.