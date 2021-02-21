Are you planning to buy a new laptop? 5 things to know before purchase

With the advent of the Corona era, laptops have become one of the most sought-after items in the electronics market. Many people are forced to work from home and many are unable to carry on their work without a well-specified laptop. Choosing the right laptop for your needs can be a daunting task. At the same time, if you do a little homework, buying the right laptop for you is not that difficult. Below are 5 things that will help you with that.

Budget – The main question is, how much is the budget? Laptops priced from Rs 15,000 to over Rs 1 lakh are available in the market today. So first make an idea of ??how much you are willing to spend for a laptop.

RAM and Processor – RAM and processor are the powerhouses of a laptop. Therefore, special care should be taken while choosing it. The Intel Core i3 chipset will be the most affordable laptop. If you want to run on more complex tasks like editing, you can choose Core i5 and i7 processors. Make sure your laptop has at least 4GB of RAM

Screen size – There are several laptop models available in the market with 14 inches and 15.6-inch screen sizes. If you travel a lot as part of the job, the 14-inch screen laptop model would be ideal for you. Easy to handle. If the laptop is used for entertainment like watching movies, you can opt for the big screen with a size of 15.6 inches.

Hard Drive – Most laptops have 500GB and 1TB hard disks. Naturally, laptops with 1TB hard disks are more expensive. At the same time, 500 GB is enough for normal home use. Also, if you need more storage, you can seek the help of an external hard disk. Make sure the hard drive has the best data transfer speed.

Battery – Laptops require better battery life. This is because, like battery desktop computers, full-time charging may be required. A laptop requires at least 4 to 6 hours of battery backup. You can ask for it separately when you go directly to the store or buy it online.