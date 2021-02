Moscow: Russia says bird flu has spread from birds to humans. H5N8 strains of bird flu have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and South Africa. But it was only in chickens. H5 N1, H7 N9, and H9 N2 can be transmitted to humans.

Avian Influenza is an infectious disease of wild and domestic birds. Avian influenza A viruses in the Orthomycos virus family are the cause of bird flu.