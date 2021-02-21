Covid Spread; The entry ban on Kuwait has been extended again

The ban on entry of foreigners to Kuwait has been extended from today in view of the potential for the spread of Covid. The decision rests with the Department of Civil Aviation on the instructions of the Ministry of Health. Foreigners will not be allowed to enter Kuwait until further notice. Earlier, the ban was imposed for two weeks from February 7.

At the same time, natives, their close relatives, diplomats, family members, domestic workers, those working in the public-private medical field, and their families will be allowed access. Those entering the country must spend seven days in a hotel and seven days at home quarantine.