Fuel price rise: Sonia Gandhi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the rise in fuel prices in the country. Sonia alleged that the government was profiting from the suffering of the people and that fuel prices were at an all-time high.

In many parts of the country, petrol costs Rs 100 per liter. Rising diesel prices are making millions of farmers miserable. Crude oil now accounts for only half of what it was under the Congress government. Excise duty on petrol is Rs 33 and on diesel Rs 32. This is higher than the base price of fuels. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi also demanded a reduction in excise duty and a reduction in fuel prices.