Indo-China talks: 10th Commander-level discussion is over

The command-level talks on the basis of the Indo-China conflict have come to an end. During the sixteen-hour-long discussion, Lt. General PGK Menon and Xinjiang Military Chief Major General Liu Lei led the operation.

During the 16-hour discussion, peace talks were held at Depsang, Patrolling Point 15, Gogra, and Demchok. Meanwhile, military sources said that no decision has been taken regarding the military withdrawal from Depsang and Demchok. This is the first time that China is preparing for talks on deputation. Both sides put forward their proposals in connection with the military withdrawal from the conflict zones. Military sources said further decisions would be taken after high-level talks in Beijing and New Delhi.