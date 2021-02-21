The Hanuman Temple, demolished by the government, was rebuilt overnight by the locals….

New Delhi: The Hanuman Temple, which was demolished by the Aam Aadmi Party government, was rebuilt overnight by locals. The Hanuman Temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi was demolished by the Aam Aadmi Party government following an order by the Delhi High Court. The people had strongly opposed the move of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not buying a stay or going to the Supreme Court against the court order.

A month after the temple was demolished, locals built a new temple on the same site overnight on Friday. The construction was carried out directly by the locals. Believers unanimously said that this was not an individual decision but a joint effort of Hindu organizations and locals. Poojas for Hanuman Chalisa were held at the temple yesterday.