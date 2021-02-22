5 killed, 5 injured in truck-auto collision

In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 5 others were injured as a truck hit the auto rickshaw they were travelling. The accident took place on national highway 31 near Khaira Bahiyarpur in Katihar of Bihar. The victims were returning from a wedding in Purnia.

The deceased have been identified as the members of a band party. The deceased were identified as Arjun Mochi (50), Kishor Paswan (45), Dharmendra Kumar Mandal (50), Sushil Kumar Mochi (30), and Chhote Lal Ram (42).

The injured have been identified as Santosh Kumar (25), Mithhu Kumar, (17), Chintu Kumar (16), Shri Mochi (60) and Siya Ram Mandal (32).