Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra slams Home minister Amit Shah; ‘helped spreading misinformation’

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused Amit Shah of providing misinformation about disbursement of funds by the centre to the state.

He said the state government had received ? 1.13 lakh crore from the centre in the last six years. Adding that it is “nothing more than one-third of what the Union minister claimed”. Mr Shah said the centre provided ? 3.59 lakh crore to the state.

“He has given wrong, misleading and politically-motivated information. The centre, as a part of the federal structure, collects taxes from states and shares. We had received only ? 1.13 lakh crore in the last 6 years (FY14 to FY20),” Mr Mitra told.

Referring to his estimate, Mr Mitra further added that the centre might have collected around ? 5 lakh crore in these years in the form of direct and indirect taxes from West Bengal and sent only ? 1.13 lakh crore through central schemes. Mr Mitra also said the West Bengal government had spent ? 3.1 lakh crore in these six years in different projects. He added that apart from expenditures like salary, pension and other administrative expenses, the fund for these projects were fully sponsored by the state.