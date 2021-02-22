Cat eats pancakes during online sermon; ‘Tiger’ is too mischievous

Tiger is too busy enjoying the pancake. Wait, who is this Tiger? Tiger is a cat, a naughty feline indeed. What he did at the Canterbury Cathedral during an online sermon has gone viral. In a video posted on the cathedral’s page on Instagram, the feline can be seen eating the pancakes while the Dean of Canterbury read a sermon on the camera for the virtual devotees.

The funny video has made devotees and netizens laugh. While the Dean was reading the sermon, Tiger was sitting next to him and trying to drink milk kept near. Feline seems not to be interested in the milk and then he spotted a plate full of pancakes on the table. Thats’ the ‘pawsome’ moment. He got on his paws, stole the pancake, and nibbled on it while the sermon was very much on.

Reverand named Dr. Robert Willis realised what happened in the background. “Well, Tiger has found some breakfast, it’s Pancake Day for him as well so we’re not too sorry about that” he said with a smile. The video posted five days ago has garnered 4903 views and is getting more hits by the second. Netizens sent their love to Tiger. “AMEN THANK YOU LORD IN JESUS NAME,” one user said.