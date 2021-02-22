Commodity market: Gold price edges higher

The price of gold and silver has edged higher in the commodity market. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.3% to Rs.46,340 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX jumped 0.8% to Rs. 69590. Gold had closed at Rs. 46,197 per 10 gram, while silver closed at Rs.69,012 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 36,368 up by Rs.264 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4546 higher by Rs. 33.

In the international market the price of spot gold rose 0.3% to US dollar. 1,787.31 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.3% to US dollar 27.56 an ounce while platinum rose 1.7% to US dollar 1,295.94, while palladium climbed 1.6% to US dollar 2,415.38.