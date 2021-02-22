Earned and saved for a new house and then these termites….sad story of a pig-rearer

Who on this earth doesn’t like to build a house from the money earned by their own? A pig-rearer from Vijayawada also wanted to build a new house and he was working day and night for his dream home. He saved around five lakh cash for his wish but what happened to him will just make you wail. The cash he earned and saved turned into scraps.

Jamalayya, a local pork seller from Mylavaram stored Rs 5 lakh cash inside his house. He was planning to use it to build a new house for his family. Meanwhile as he fell short of Rs 1 lakh to invest, he opened his old trunk box in which he kept the five lakh. What he saw then shocked him. The money that he kept inside a plastic bag was devoured by termites.

Jamalayya wanted to check the money as he had to repay the debt. He was unable to control his pain and he collapsed on the floor. Jamalyya’s family emptied the trunk on a bid and tried salvaging what was left. The savings had currency notes of Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs100, Rs 20, and Rs 10.

Locals informed Mylavaram police of what happened. Jamalayya broke down before police and said it was his life’s savings to buy a new house. Knowing the incident, Bank of Baroda officials in Vijayawada approached Jamalayya’s for compensation.

“Depending on how much Bank of Baroda will pay, we are planning to do a panchnama on the balance amount and send it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” an official said. The police have also promised to extend help to Jamalayya and his family.