“Hates the sound of breathing”; Know what treatment did this lady decided to take…

Scotland: Doctors at a hospital in Scotland are shocked to see a young woman with a strange request to make her deaf. A woman has said that she hates the sound of breathing so much that she has asked her doctor to make her deaf. Karen, from Glasgow, phoned into This Morning about her struggle with misophonia, a disorder in which certain sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses.

She said: “So it’s the noise of people breathing. When I hear it, the more angry I get. The louder I hear it, the angrier I get. I just need the noise to stop and that’s how I feel. I just get so angry.” She added that, “If someone’s deliberately breathing to annoy me that doesn’t bother me. But if it’s somebody just breathing, that triggers me.”