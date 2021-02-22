IFFK; The Thalassery edition will start tomorrow….

The Thalassery edition of the 25th Kerala International Film Festival will kick off tomorrow. The five-day film festival will be held on the model of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Currently, the Covid inspection and distribution of passes to the delegates is in progress. Delegate passes are issued to 1,500 people in the context of Covid. They will only be allowed to pass if Covid is negative.

The show will be screened at five theaters in the Liberty Complex on Nair Road and at the Liberty Movie House in Manjodi. The exhibition and open forum will also be held at the main venue, the Liberty Complex. 80 films from 46 countries will be screened at the festival. There are fourteen films in the competition category, including two Malayalam films, Churuli and Hasyam.