Ministry in UAE issues advisory for drivers

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in UAE has issued an advisory for drivers and vehicle owners. The ministry announced that maintenance work will be conducted on bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd in Sharjah from February 22 until March 17. Drivers should note that the work will be carried on Bridge No. 3, on the E311 highway, daily from 1am until 5am until March 17.

