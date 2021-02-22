New passport control service launched in UAE

A new passport control service has been launched in UAE. The Dubai International Airport has launched the new passport control service. Dubai International Airport has introduced the integrated biometric contactless pathway . This was unveiled by the Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Utilizing the latest biometric technology — a mix of facial and iris recognition — passengers can now check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the lounge facilities, and board their flights by simply strolling through the airport.

8 integrated biometric contactless pathway has been set up at the first and business class check-in counters of Emirates Airlines. All passengers over the age of 17 can opt to use the biometric pathways (smart tunnel).