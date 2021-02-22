RTPCR Negative Certificate is mandatory for those coming to India from abroad….

Dubai: RTPCR verification will be mandatory for all international travelers arriving in India from February 23. The directive applies to visitors to India from the Gulf countries, including the UAE, and from the UK to Europe. The law will take effect on Monday night.

According to the official website of the New Delhi Airport, children must also undergo a RTPCR test and produce a negative certificate. Only those who return home immediately in connection with the death of a family will be exempted from the RTPCR examination. They must have reported the information to the airline at least 72 hours in advance.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients per day in the UAE has declined. Today, 2105 people have been diagnosed with the disease. 3355 people were cured. 15 Covid deaths have also been confirmed.