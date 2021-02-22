State government increases autorickshaw, taxi fares

The state government has approved the proposal to increase the autorickshaw, taxi fares. Maharashtra state government has approved the proposal. This was announced by Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab.

The minimum fare for Mumbai’s autorickshaws and taxis will be Rs 21 and Rs 25 respectively from March 1. The fares has been hiked by Rs.3. The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometers for taxis will go up from Rs 22 to Rs 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from Rs 18 now to Rs 21.

After 1.5 kilometers passengers will have to pay Rs 16.93 per kilometers for taxis and Rs 14.20 per kilometer for autorickshaws.

The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015.