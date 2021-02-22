‘What did you win?” ; lady uses lottery card to announce her pregnancy

Wives always surprise their husbands when they announce their pregnancy. Hayli Baez, a TikTok user has also tried announcing her pregnancy to her partner in a different way. What she did is that she used lottery cards to tell her partner about the new addition to their family.

She used special scratch cards for this. These cards are available on any online store and are considered popular among the people. Hayli recorded the cute reaction of her partner and posted it in Youtube and TikTok.

Her partner scratched the card with the help of a coin. While he is at it, Hayli glances in a knowing way towards the camera saying, “what did you win.” He sees the prize and is confused when he says the word ‘baby’. As he realised that it was an announcement, his reaction is wholesome. He holds out his arms and has a big smile on his face.

“Telling my husband I’m pregnant with a lottery scratch-off card” The caption said. It was posted on February 16, 2021. The adorable video has gathered 66,404 views on YouTube and over 3 million views in TikTok. “He won the jackpot,” one user said while another said, “That scream brought tears to my eyes.”