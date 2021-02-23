6 Killed in gelatin stick explosion

At least six people were died and many others were injured after a massive explosion. The explosion took place near Hirenagavalli village in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. As per reports, a bunch of gelatin sticks had exploded on Tuesday.

The explosion happened when they were trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying. The people were removing the explosives stored illegally fearing police raids.

“Unfortunate that such an incident took place after Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved”, said Karnataka Mines and Geology Min Murugesh Nirani.

“The death of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. District in-charge minister and senior officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits”, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.