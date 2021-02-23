Ambassador killed in attack

Luca Attanasio, Italy’s ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, his bodyguard and a driver from the World Food Programme were killed in an attack. They were killed as their convoy was attacked. The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km north of the regional capital Goma. The deceased were identified as Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, and a Congolese driver.

The attack occurred as the convoy was travelling from Goma, Congo’s eastern regional capital, to visit a World Food Program school feeding project in Rutshuru.

Dozens of armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo’s borders with Rwanda and Uganda. More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo in violence by armed groups whose brutal attacks using machetes and heavy weapons have also displaced millions.