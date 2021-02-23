Bail conditions difficult to be met; says poet-activist Varavara Rao’s family

The ailing poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case has finally granted medical bail by Bombay High Court. The decision of HC was welcomed by his family but said that the conditions put forth by the court were difficult to be met.

“We welcome this order.But it is only a small relief. The conditions put by the court are difficult to be met. In the light of revelation on the evidence, the case itself should be quashed,” Varavara Rao’s nephew N Venu Gopal told.

Mr Venugopal further said that their lawyers are on the job of getting necessary documentation for Mr Rao’s release on bail. The bench has granted interim bail to Mr Rao for a time period of six months on medical grounds. He has been instructed to stay within the jurisdiction of the NIA court in the city during this period.

The court has also imposed other stringent conditions on his bail such as prohibiting him from establishing contact with co-accused in the case. It directed Mr Rao to stay in Mumbai while on bail. The court has ordered him to make fortnightly WhatsApp video calls to the nearest Mumbai police station. While he is out on bail, he has been directed to be away from large gatherings or large group of visitors.