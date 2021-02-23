Bengaluru; home to India’s first centralised AC terminal

Bengaluru is special to India for many reasons. Now another reason is being added for making it much more special. It has become home to India’s very first centralised AC railway terminal equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities,” read Railway minister Piyush Goyal’s tweet. It was built at a cost of ?314 crores and is all set to be inaugurated later this month. It is named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya and this railway terminal will be the third in the Baiyappanahalli area.

The railway station will have passenger amenities such as VIP lounge, food court and digital real-time passenger information system. It is spread over 4200 sqm. It is anticipated to handle more trains. A foot overbridge and two subways have also been built to link the platforms. Besides that there are three pit lines and eight stabling lines too. Passenger movement will be made easy with the help of escalators and lifts. Terminal will have its own water recycling plant of 4 lakh- litre capacity and there will be parking amenities to harbour around 5 BTMC buses, 20 cabs, 900 two-wheelers, 250 cars and 50 autorickshaws as well.