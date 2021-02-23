Cameron’s Titanic; Netizens call alternative ending hilarious

James Cameron’s Titanic is one of world’s classic movies ever. The film released in the year 1997 is an amalgamation of romance and disaster. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers. Story is set against the backdrop of the sinking of RMS Titanic.

The movie became a huge success upon its release and till date remains highest-grossing film. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won in 11 categories. Now after 23 years, an alternative ending has resurfaced in twitter. And netizens have called the video hilarious and opined that the alternative end would have ruined the whole film.

What happens in the alternative ending is that Rose briefly places the priceless necklace in treasure hunter Brock Lovett’s hands before flicking it into the ocean with a smile. “You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count,” she says before chucking the necklace into water.

The video which has gone viral on Twitter has been viewed by 1.3 million people. In the actual version of Titanic, an older Rose (played by Gloria Stewart) throws the ‘heart of the ocean’ necklace overboard. She does this secretly such that nobody sees her throwing the rare diamond into the ocean.