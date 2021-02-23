Covid spread; Karnataka grants concessions to travel restrictions….

Karnataka relaxes restrictions on Kerala-Karnataka border following Covid spread. The Karnataka government has said that a Covid negative certificate is not mandatory for two days to cross the border. Based on this, there will be no border check.

The Karnataka government yesterday decided to impose restrictions on the assessment of the spread of Covid in Kerala. However, the decision was strongly opposed by the locals. Apart from this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Karnataka government that the closure of the border would be brought to the notice of the Center. Based on this, Karnataka changed its stand.

Karnataka was of the view that only those who showed a negative certificate of RTPCR test would be allowed to enter the state in case of Covid aggravation in Kerala.