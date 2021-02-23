‘He is doing Ok’; Prince William on his grandfather Prince Philip’s health

Since last one week UK’s Prince Philip has been hospitalised. Prince William has come up with a happy news that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing “OK”. He announced the good news while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England.

Being second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes, he’s doing OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”He then gave a wink. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for past 73 years, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London. He was admitted as a “precautionary measure” after he felt unwell. William’s father Prince Charles also visited his father in hospital. He haven’t commented anything regarding Prince Philip’s health.

However, Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to Cov-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January. Philip retired from public duties in the year 2017. Following his retirement, he rarely appears in public.